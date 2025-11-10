This 52-Year-Old Polish Buffet Near Chicago Is Renowned As The Oldest Of Its Kind

Polish food culture runs deep across the Midwest, from Pierogi Week in Cleveland to vegan celeriac schnitzel in Pittsburgh. For many locals in the Windy City and the surrounding area, Polish classics like haluski and kopytka define the culinary scene even more than hot dogs and deep dish pizza. Arguably the epicenter (or, at least, one of the longest-standing pillars) of this scene is Sawa's Old Warsaw — widely considered as the oldest Polish buffet in the Chicago area.

Located at 9200 W. Cermack Road in Broadview, IL — approximately 15 miles west of the Art Institute in downtown Chicago – Sawa's has been serving the Windy City suburb at the same location since 1973. The all-you-can-eat buffet centers around hearty Polish-American fare made from scratch daily. This Polish-American smorgasbord comes complete with a full salad bar. Dinner specializes in tender carved roast beef and ham off the bone, as well as daily specials like Friday fish fries and Saturday barbecue pork ribs.

Rounding out the buffet are homestyle Polish classics like potato pancakes, fresh and smoked Polish sausages, pierogies, sauerkraut, meatballs with dill sauce, and goulash. Folks with a sweet tooth can look forward to such offerings as apple blintzes and kolacky for dessert. Sawa's also serves American buffet staples like mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, and mac and cheese.