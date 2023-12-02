Pittsburgh Restaurant Apteka Is Beloved For Its Vegan Polish Eats

Visiting Apteka may not find you looking at meat items on your plate, but you won't be in want. The meat- and dairy-free menu delights regardless, with hearty platters that are sure to satisfy demanding pangs of hunger. The restaurant is the brainchild of Kate Lasky, whose family has lived in Pittsburgh for six generations, and Tomasz Skowronski, whose Polish parents made a home in Pittsburgh before he was born. The duo's culinary efforts have landed them on the finalist list for The James Beard Foundation 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards, and what started as a pierogi pop-up concept has evolved into a must-visit destination for vegans.

The menu at Apteka is separated into small plates and large plates, with an assortment of pickled items and salads served with bread to start meals before substantial orders of potatoes, celeriac schnitzel, and stuffed cabbage are brought to tables. The dishes are starchy, vegetable-filled, and served with bread that can keep you warm through cold winters. From boiled potatoes served with yogurt and lingonberry jam to borscht made with beets, the Eastern European-inspiredrecipes are homey and nourishing.