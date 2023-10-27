Flaki Is The Polish Soup That's Untraditionally Spicy

Flaki or flaczki may put off many eaters by name alone. The word translates to guts, and the ingredient-packed, strong-smelling soup isn't for every palate. But for those who appreciate a dense, flavorful bowl of spicy tripe — that's innard of beef for the uninitiated — this hearty Polish recipe can satisfy pangs of hunger and cravings for warm comfort. The soup has a reputation for curing hangovers, is often served at weddings, and has even garnered its own festival in the small town of Piaski, with devotees of the tradition flocking to sample different recipes from regional chefs.

Since the 14th century, tripe cooked in stock thickened with roux and flavored with saffron has graced the tables of kings and commoners alike. Unlike many dishes in Poland, it's richly spiced with ginger, nutmeg, pepper, and marjoram. This meaty recipe provides spoonfuls of aromatic broth that call for extra servings of crusty bread to sop up whatever is left in the bottom of your bowl.