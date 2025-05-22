Why Did Deep Dish Steal The Spotlight From Chicago's True Favorite Pizza?

For those in the United States, the many different styles of pizza can be a hot topic of debate. One point of contention with regional pizzas is identifying which one is the most authentic representation of its region. Given the recent news of a Chicago native, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, being elected as Pope Leo XIV, there's been much discussion about the new pontiff's preferred foods from his hometown, specifically his favorite pizza place. While the term "Chicago pizza" is nearly synonymous with deep dish, Chicago natives will be the first to correct you on the differences between deep dish and tavern-style pizza, pointing out that the latter is the "one true" Chicago style of pizza.

How and why has deep dish pizza eclipsed tavern-style for so long? Deep dish originated in 1943 when Ike Sewell and Ric Riccardo opened Pizzeria Uno in Chicago, which, according to the Uno's website, sold, "Pizza unlike any other. Fresh dough with a tall edge, topped with homemade sauce and more cheese than you could believe." On the other hand, Vito & Nick's Pizzeria opened in 1923 and Granato's in 1924, both of which served a thin-crust pizza cut into small squares and served on a napkin to accompany a drink-in-hand. The popularity of pizza in Chicago saw an increase following the end of Prohibition around the 1940s, which was certainly opportune timing for Uno's and its creative deep dish pie.