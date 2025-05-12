This Is Pope Leo's Favorite Pizza Place In Chicago (And It's Honoring Him With His Own Menu Item)

As soon as word hit that the newly crowned Pope Leo XIV was from Chicago, you knew you were going to hear a lot about pizza. Chicago is a city with a proud and expansive food culture, but along with hot dogs and Italian beef, pizza is one of the symbols of The Windy City. Chicago-founded hot dog chain Portillo's got in the game early, renaming its popular Italian beef sandwich "The Leo" for the month of May to honor the new pontiff, and local spots have been celebrating with items such as Pope-themed cookies. But maybe the biggest Chicago food news tied to Pope Leo has been centered around what might be his favorite pizza spot. It turns out that, according to the restaurant's owner and CEO, the new Pope is a big fan of Chicago-style thin crust pizza at a local chain called Aurelio's.

Just a few short months before becoming Pope, the man who has previously gone by Cardinal Robert Prevost was back home visiting family and stopped into the Aurelio's location in Homewood, Illinois – a South Chicago suburb not far from his hometown of Dolton. According to the restaurant's president, Joe Aurelio, in an interview with 9News Australia (via TikTok), Prevost ordered a pepperoni pizza while dining there, and in honor of the new Pope's order, the chain will be selling a "pope-erroni" pizza, although it's not clear if there will be anything unique about it other than the name. Aurelio's in Homewood has also designated a special "Pope's Table" where he ate during his visit, complete with a new chair from a local church.