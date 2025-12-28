4 Steakhouse Chain Sweet Potato Sides To Order And 3 To Skip

Side dishes have the power to make or break a meal — even at a steakhouse where the main draw is undeniably the thick and juicy cuts of beef. Even when posed next to a sizzling ribeye, an uninspired and bland lump of mashed potatoes is enough to make anyone lose their appetite. On the flip side, a creamy and rich helping of macaroni and cheese can elevate the entire plate, making you wish you had more room in your stomach so you could enjoy it over and over again.

When it comes to sweet potatoes, you'll find side dishes on both ends of the spectrum. The sweet spuds have become a mainstay at numerous chain steakhouses. They're often baked, cut into fries, or even served in casserole form. Some delight with their creamy textures and indulgent toppings that range from cinnamon sugar and butter to caramelized pecans and mini marshmallows. Others lack quality, leaving a bad taste in diners' mouths.

Today, we're taking a closer look at which sweet potatoes fall to which side. We pulled seven sweet potato side dishes from prominent steakhouse chains, ranging from big names like Ruth's Chris and Texas Roadhouse to smaller-scale operations such as Sirloin Stockade. We dug into online reviews to see what customers really have to say. Based on their feedback, we've assembled a list of the sweet potato sides that are must-orders, and alternatively, which ones you're better off skipping.