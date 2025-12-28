9 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Air Frying Chicken

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Honestly, a lot of trendy kitchen appliances are just not worth the counter space they take up. But if you ask us, air fryers are here to stay: They're a great way to cook a wide variety of foods, and they can help you get a crispiness and texture that can otherwise be difficult to achieve. But one of our all-time favorite ingredients to cook in the air fryer? Chicken. Whether you're making crispy chicken wings that are destined to be tossed in buffalo sauce, or you just want a more interesting way to prepare chicken breast, the air fryer has you covered.

However, you may have found that your air fryer chicken doesn't always turn out how you want it to. In that case, it's important to figure out where you made a mistake and how to fix it next time. That's why we consulted with Rena Awada, owner, head chef, food blogger, and content creator at Healthy Fitness Meals, Clare Andrews, air fryer expert and bestselling author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbooks," Emmy Clinton, recipe developer and founder of Entirely Emmy, and Kristen Carli, MS, RD dietitian from WOWMD, to learn about the most common mistakes people make when air frying chicken. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can ensure more delicious chicken-based air fryer meals from here on out.