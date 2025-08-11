For Ultra-Crispy Air Fryer Wings, Use One Little Trick
Cooking chicken wings in an air fryer can go wrong in all kinds of ways: the meat can overcook while you wait for the outside to brown, the inside can stay pink while the outside burns, or worse, the skin can turn soggy instead of crisp. The good news is it's entirely possible to make perfectly crispy, juicy wings in the air fryer. You just need to start with this simple but crucial step: Always place them with the skin facing up.
Air fryers have quickly become one of the most popular appliances in the American kitchen. They're fast, efficient, and surprisingly versatile. The tool can be put to many great uses from crisping Brussels sprouts to cooking a steak. But as is to be expected, there is a bit of a learning curve.
When it comes to wings, the skin placement matters. It's the same reason you cook wings skin-side down on a grill or in a cast-iron skillet. You want the fat to render properly. That fat, along with the direct heat, drives a Maillard reaction, which is the chemical process that gives browned food its distinctive flavor and crisp texture. It's what transforms the skin from rubbery to golden and crackly. In an air fryer, the heat usually comes from the top, so placing the wings with the skin facing up puts the fattiest side directly in the path of the heat, helping it crisp up beautifully.
How to get the right temperature (and other key tips)
Simply placing the wings in your air fryer correctly isn't enough to ensure a tasty appetizer. There are a few more non-negotiables when it comes to getting your chicken right.
Make sure your wings are fully dry before you put them in the air fryer. Any moisture there will result in the chicken getting steamed instead of fried. Also, make sure you don't crowd the air fryer. If the hot air can't circulate properly, your chicken will likely end up pale and soggy instead of brown and crispy.
And finally, you're not going to get that crunch on your chicken without nailing the temperature. This two-step process is part of a set of game-changing tips for better air-fryer wings. Start cooking the wings at around 375 degrees Fahrenheit. It's not scorching hot — but that's the point. This moderate heat gives the fat time to slowly render, allowing the skin to crisp while keeping the meat tender and juicy. As the wings cook through, they'll gradually turn golden and start to sizzle. Then, right at the end, turn up the heat to 400 or even 425 degrees Fahrenheit. That final blast is what takes the skin from pleasantly crisp to lip-smackingly crunchy.