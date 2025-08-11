For Ultra-Crispy Air Fryer Wings, Use One Little Trick

Cooking chicken wings in an air fryer can go wrong in all kinds of ways: the meat can overcook while you wait for the outside to brown, the inside can stay pink while the outside burns, or worse, the skin can turn soggy instead of crisp. The good news is it's entirely possible to make perfectly crispy, juicy wings in the air fryer. You just need to start with this simple but crucial step: Always place them with the skin facing up.

Air fryers have quickly become one of the most popular appliances in the American kitchen. They're fast, efficient, and surprisingly versatile. The tool can be put to many great uses from crisping Brussels sprouts to cooking a steak. But as is to be expected, there is a bit of a learning curve.

When it comes to wings, the skin placement matters. It's the same reason you cook wings skin-side down on a grill or in a cast-iron skillet. You want the fat to render properly. That fat, along with the direct heat, drives a Maillard reaction, which is the chemical process that gives browned food its distinctive flavor and crisp texture. It's what transforms the skin from rubbery to golden and crackly. In an air fryer, the heat usually comes from the top, so placing the wings with the skin facing up puts the fattiest side directly in the path of the heat, helping it crisp up beautifully.