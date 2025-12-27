5 Pasta Dishes Worth Ordering And 5 To Just Make At Home

Linguine. Ravioli. Agnolotti. The world of Italian pasta is an exhilarating one with fresh, exciting options waiting at every corner. You might think that you have seen it all, but a quick stroll down the pasta aisle will make it clear that there are many new types of pasta to discover. Outside of just selecting a pasta shape, you'll also need to know when to attempt a pasta dish at home and when to leave it to the pros.

By befriending beginner-friendly pasta recipes, you will be rewarded for the time and effort you invest in the kitchen. There is a financial upside as well: Why spend on a restaurant's steep prices when you can easily whip up simple pasta dishes with everyday ingredients commonly found in pantries? Simpler dishes will also boost your familiarity with the intricacies of Italian cooking and help you develop core skills. Until you have a strong foundation to lean on, it helps to leave more complicated dishes to the pros, so that you can skip the expensive mistakes and disappointing results.

To offer some insight into which dishes you should try yourself and which you should leave up to the pros, we reached out to two experts. They are Pasquale Rufino, executive chef of Novecento Dubai, and Dayamani Singh, executive chef of CinCin.