In the wide, wide world of Italian and Italian American pastas, carbonara, fettuccine Alfredo, and penne alla vodka tend to be the best known variations. While you can't go wrong with any of those, spaghetti aglio e olio is an underrated Neapolitan classic that hinges on a sauce of olive oil and garlic. If you're looking for an even more flavorful aglio e olio — with little extra effort — try incorporating canned anchovies. The fish make for an easy, yet effective, addition that transforms a simple pasta dish into a more robust, nuanced experience.

"Anchovies can add depth to aglio e olio, melting into the oil to create a complex, savory flavor," Charlotte Langley, founder of Nice Cans and Langley Foods, told Tasting Table. Her advice corresponds to various pasta recipes that also benefit from an anchovy addition; not only does it work for aglio e olio, but it's great for dishes like a last-minute weeknight carbonara. As for how, exactly, to use the fish in your next aglio e olio foray, you'll want to use anchovies packed in oil. Because canned anchovies are cured but not cooked like other canned fish, most recipes will suggest draining and cooking them before using them in your pasta.