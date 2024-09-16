The Biggest Mistakes To Avoid With Homemade Ravioli

Homemade pasta is cherished by every Italian grandmother as a true form of art. Although pasta is always abundantly in stock at every local grocery store, once you start making it yourself you'll quickly realize the difference in flavor is well worth the extra effort. Ravioli is one of the most creative pasta dishes you can make at home, thanks to the countless flavorful filling ideas you can play around with. However, it's precisely the filling that makes ravioli a bit trickier to cook in comparison to other homemade pasta. That's why we reached out to a true Italian cuisine pro and asked him about the biggest mistakes we're making with homemade ravioli.

Jasper J. Mirabile Jr. is the owner and chef of Jasper's Restaurant, an award-winning Italian restaurant in Kansas City, and the host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio. The first thing he tells us is that "overfilling the dough is probably one of the biggest mistakes." Too much filling means the ravioli won't close properly and could open up during the cooking process, which would instantly ruin the dish. If you're using a filling that needs to be cooked first, make sure it fully cools down, too — otherwise, the heat will melt your pasta. Another mistake Mirable warns us about is not sealing the ravioli edges properly. This can happen if your pasta dough is too dry, so keep it covered to preserve the moisture.