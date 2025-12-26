The One Spice You Should Always Buy At Walmart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walmart has long since been the king of low prices and one-stop shops, offering everything from groceries to furniture. As for seasonings, you'll find an overwhelming selection of name brand and store brand spices. But out of the best seasonings you should buy at Walmart, the top choice is the Great Value organic curry powder.

This yellow curry powder is made with a plethora of organic spices, including turmeric which is responsible for its bright yellow hue. The powder also contains all-spice which brings it into Jamaican curry territory. Coriander is a main ingredient that gives this blend a floral taste. The ginger, black pepper, and cloves brought a spiciness without any heat at all. Still, the organic nature of each spice really made this curry powder sing and gave it a freshness and complexity that will instill depth of flavor to any dish. It's also a versatile blend that welcomes additions. For example, if you want some heat, you can doctor it up with more cayenne or dried chili flakes. You can also transform the powder into a paste by adding an entire bottle to a food processor with fresh garlic, ginger, lemongrass, oil, and a bit of water.

Because this curry powder is under the Great Value private label, it's significantly cheaper than name brands, especially organic name brands. So, along with offering high-quality, well-balanced ingredients, the Great Value organic curry is truly the best value for your money.