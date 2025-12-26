The One Spice You Should Always Buy At Walmart
Walmart has long since been the king of low prices and one-stop shops, offering everything from groceries to furniture. As for seasonings, you'll find an overwhelming selection of name brand and store brand spices. But out of the best seasonings you should buy at Walmart, the top choice is the Great Value organic curry powder.
This yellow curry powder is made with a plethora of organic spices, including turmeric which is responsible for its bright yellow hue. The powder also contains all-spice which brings it into Jamaican curry territory. Coriander is a main ingredient that gives this blend a floral taste. The ginger, black pepper, and cloves brought a spiciness without any heat at all. Still, the organic nature of each spice really made this curry powder sing and gave it a freshness and complexity that will instill depth of flavor to any dish. It's also a versatile blend that welcomes additions. For example, if you want some heat, you can doctor it up with more cayenne or dried chili flakes. You can also transform the powder into a paste by adding an entire bottle to a food processor with fresh garlic, ginger, lemongrass, oil, and a bit of water.
Because this curry powder is under the Great Value private label, it's significantly cheaper than name brands, especially organic name brands. So, along with offering high-quality, well-balanced ingredients, the Great Value organic curry is truly the best value for your money.
More rave reviews for Great Value curry powder
We found plenty of five-star reviews on Walmart's website for Great Value organic curry powder. Still, there were a few negative reviews that complained about the balance of spices; a few reviews said the curry powder was too clove-heavy, while another review said the fenugreek was the only spice they could taste. Most customers loved the depth of flavor the curry powder brought to any dish they added it to. Customers were also impressed at the low price, especially for an organic product. Another bonus that customers brought up was the health benefits many of the ingredients bring to the table. For example, one customer noted that the curry powder is "very good for your immunity too with turmeric as one of the top ingredients."
Many of the customer reviews also suggested ingenious ways to use curry powder in more than just Asian and Indian curries. One Walmart customer wrote, "I like sweet curry popcorn and add some stevia powder and nutmeg for a really gourmet treat." For that matter, you could also add curry powder to desserts by stirring it into milk, yogurt or melted butter or other wet ingredients included in baked goods. Curry powder is more well-known for its savory uses, and it's the surefire way to heat up chicken salad to enjoy inside of pita or naan. Additionally, it is also the secret way to spice up your roasted cauliflower.