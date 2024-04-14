Curry Powder Is The Perfect Way To Spice Up Your Roasted Cauliflower

Cauliflower can be a nutritious way to get your protein in if you're vegetarian, or just a way to pack in some fiber and extra vitamins — but let's face it, the veggie can be a little boring on its own. These white florets have a nutty, somewhat bland flavor if you eat them plain, but the flip side is that they provide the perfect blank canvas for practically any way you want to spice them up. We love pickling cauliflower, piling on cheese, or turning these vegetables into a tasty mash, but one of the best ways to zhuzh up your florets is to add curry powder.

Using a seasoning like curry powder is one of the easiest ways to add flavor to any vegetable since you don't need to dice up any fresh ingredients. But sprinkling it on cauliflower is also the perfect way to take advantage of its potency, which may overwhelm your palette on more strongly flavored produce. Plus, when you add curry powder and roast these veggies, you get a crispy, flavor-packed side dish that is nothing like the mushy, mild version you may remember from your childhood. And if you're making anything with Indian flavors for dinner, you may even be able to throw your seasoned florets in your dish.