Grated Parmesan Is The Secret To Thicker Mashed Cauliflower
Mashed cauliflower is a popular alternative to spuds for the health factor, since the under-rated vegetable is high in nutrients and low in carbohydrates. The reinvented side dish can be just as delicious as mashed potatoes, but it's certainly not quite the same — so it might take another ingredient to achieve a similar flavor and consistency. Grated parmesan is one of those additions that should be stirred into mashed cauliflower to get the thicker consistency you might be accustomed to from potatoes.
With cauliflower, parmesan cheese works in the same way it does with other dishes like pastas and sauces. Because cheese is high in fats that stick together, it provides a denser consistency while pulling all of the ingredients together. Another perk is that parmesan cheese is salty and nutty so it will enhance the flavor of mashed cauliflower at the same time, which can be rather bland on its own. Try this upgrade with Tasting Table's simple mashed cauliflower recipe and you'll have a satisfying side dish on the table in just about 15 minutes.
Shred fresh parmesan cheese for superior flavor and texture
You might have a container of pre-grated or shredded parmesan in the fridge, but a chunk of fresh cheese that you grate by hand will taste even better. There are differences between pre-grated and fresh cheese including additives and preservatives that alter the cheese's strong flavor and prevent it from melting quite as well. We're looking to increase thickness after all, so go straight to the source with fresh parmesan to bulk up the mashed cauliflower. Don't worry about exhausting yourself with a grater, because it only requires about a cup of grated parmesan for every six servings of the side dish.
Cook the cauliflower according to the recipe, then mash until you reach your preferred consistency. This is when you can incorporate the grated parmesan cheese to thicken the consistency and give the dish more flavor. Add more grated cheese to the pot if needed, and incorporate butter, milk or cream, salt and pepper, garlic powder, or fresh herbs like parsley to elevate the overall flavors even more. In the off chance that you end up with leftovers of this tasty delight, use mashed cauliflower as an alternative to potatoes in cottage pie for a more nutritious meal.