Grated Parmesan Is The Secret To Thicker Mashed Cauliflower

Mashed cauliflower is a popular alternative to spuds for the health factor, since the under-rated vegetable is high in nutrients and low in carbohydrates. The reinvented side dish can be just as delicious as mashed potatoes, but it's certainly not quite the same — so it might take another ingredient to achieve a similar flavor and consistency. Grated parmesan is one of those additions that should be stirred into mashed cauliflower to get the thicker consistency you might be accustomed to from potatoes.

With cauliflower, parmesan cheese works in the same way it does with other dishes like pastas and sauces. Because cheese is high in fats that stick together, it provides a denser consistency while pulling all of the ingredients together. Another perk is that parmesan cheese is salty and nutty so it will enhance the flavor of mashed cauliflower at the same time, which can be rather bland on its own. Try this upgrade with Tasting Table's simple mashed cauliflower recipe and you'll have a satisfying side dish on the table in just about 15 minutes.