The Best Mashed Potato Swap For A More Nutritious Beef Cottage Pie

British cuisine has given the world two creamy, meaty pies that fall squarely into the comfort food category. Depending on the type of meat at its base, either ground beef or lamb, they're known as either cottage pie or shepherd's pie, respectively. Both typically come topped with thick, fluffy mashed potatoes and cooked in a baking pan or cast-iron skillet. Tradition aside –– apologies to the Brits –– there's a new savory pie approach that you'll want to try, and it's made without those luscious, buttery potatoes.

Chances are you'll make this switch, at least on occasion, because the new smoothly spread topping has a very similar consistency to mashed potatoes, with an intriguing flavor swap. What you'll be using instead is mashed cauliflower. This is for those in your life, potentially including yourself, who desire a non-starchy alternative without giving up the warm, stick-to-your-ribs comfort of a homemade savory pie. In this case, it's a beef cottage pie, but the same concept works for its counterpart, the lamb shepherd's pie.

In a cauliflower cottage pie recipe, cauliflower is a simple, easy, mashed potato swap that's light and airy without compromising the creaminess you love in the potato version. It happens to be nutritious as well. Healthline explains that the cruciferous vegetable helps reduce risks for heart disease and cancer while also providing a wealth of vitamins and minerals, including folate and vitamins K and C. It's cholesterol-free and a valuable source of fiber, antioxidants, choline for brain health, and more.