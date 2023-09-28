The Delicious Reason Your Roasted Vegetables Should Be Extra-Charred

Roasting vegetables isn't just a simple, hands-off method that allows you to multitask in the kitchen; it also elevates their texture and flavors. The hot air and high temperatures of conventional ovens caramelize a vegetable's natural sugars, intensifying their essence and allowing them to better incorporate savory flavors from the oil and seasonings.

The char they take on in the oven is part of what upgrades the taste of roasted vegetables — setting them apart from their steamed, boiled, or even sautéed counterparts. The char is the crust that forms and adds a smoky, slightly bitter finish to each bite of roasted vegetables. It delivers a crunch and flavor boost that's hard to imitate with any other cooking method. Therefore, when you roast your veggies, you should ensure they acquire a bit of char on their edges or sides before removing them from the oven. It may take a few extra minutes, but the wait is crucial to achieving the desired complexity for your vegetable's flavor and texture profile. If you take them out before they char, you might as well steam them. They'll still be edible, but they won't provide that delightful crunch and depth of flavor you expect from roasted vegetables.