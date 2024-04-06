How Long Homemade Pickled Cauliflower Stays Fresh In The Fridge

Cauliflower is a hearty, delicious, and versatile vegetable that only gets better when you transform it into pickled cauliflower. All you need to do is put your extra florets through the process of quick pickling to get a long-lasting, tangy result that goes just as well in a crunchy Indonesian salad as it does in tacos. If this is your first time pickling vegetables, though, you may be wondering about the exact shelf life of this ingredient. Read on to learn how long you can expect pickled cauliflower to last and how best to store it for maximum freshness.

The quick pickling process does a lot to extend the longevity of vegetables, however, it does not make them shelf-stable the way traditional pickling and canning do. As such, it's important to store your quick pickled produce in the refrigerator to prevent bacterial growth. For best preservation, you should additionally keep pickled cauliflower in a sealed airtight container, where it will last for up to two months.