The 2 Cheeses Ina Garten Uses To Enhance Roasted Cauliflower

Ina Garten sets up a stress-free dinner like no other, so it makes sense that when she makes cauliflower, it's not a big production. She knows the easiest way to cook fresh cauliflower is to roast it. This cooking method brings out the sweetness of this cruciferous veggie, but Garten doesn't leave the taste of it to chance. The Barefoot Contessa enhances the flavor of her roasted cauliflower by sprinkling two cheeses on it: Gruyere and parmesan. Of course, this dish is perfectly delicious in its simplicity, straight out of the oven, but as Garten notes, "Cheese makes everything taste better" (via Food Network).

The beauty of cauliflower is it doesn't turn mushy when you roast it and instead maintains a degree of firmness which gives it a nice, delicate crunch; however, it is still able to soak up the flavors and oils with which you might season it. The ingredients Garten uses to finish it add flavor and a warm, gooey element to the end product, giving your mouth all the feels when your teeth bite into it.