This 1980s Design Feature Is Popular Again — And It Can Make Dining Rooms Cozier

After years of neutral colors and minimalist decor being "in," creative 1980s trends are returning to the pages of interior design magazines. Even if you're not ready to commit to a quirky '80s kitchen that will take you back in time, there is one vintage touch you'll love if you prefer cozy, intimate dining rooms. Extra-large, chunky furniture is about to be popular (or should we say tubular?) again.

You might cringe at the thought of oversized couches, tables, and chairs crowding your space, but there are solid reasons to try this trend. To '80s designers, big furniture equaled comfort and luxury, which can still be true today. Furnishings on the larger side make big rooms feel less empty, they're much more comfortable than sparse small furniture, and your whole group of friends and family can spread out and relax. Add in a touch of nostalgic charm, and you'll understand why this not-so-outdated kitchen trend is making a comeback.

Today, you can pick up more furniture that is '80s-esque without the busy too-bright patterns and with a slightly more refined shape. The key to a room that isn't cluttered and overwhelming is to choose one or two large fixtures and balance them out with simpler elements. You also have to arrange big furniture carefully to ensure it doesn't block doors, cabinets, or windows. After you figure out if this trend is right for your room, you'll have tons of fun furnishings to choose from.