8 Cozy Kitchens With Charming Eat-In Areas
Whether you're looking to make the most out of a small space or you are a frequent host of dinner parties, having an eat-in area in your kitchen can be a smart and functional design choice. If you are in need of some visual inspiration, we've rounded up a few different examples of how to incorporate a dining area right into your kitchen.
While having a separate dining room is a classic home design worth entertaining, not everyone has that luxury of that extra space. This is especially true of those that live in an apartment or smaller home. Even if you do have a dining room, who's to say that your kitchen space couldn't be better used as a sitting room, home office, or something else? What better way to create an even more welcoming dining space than right in your kitchen?
Combining the acts of cooking and eating into one space is not only convenient, but it can also maximize that intimacy and joy of a shared meal. Imagine entertaining a dinner party while preparing the feast or enjoying your first meal of the day in a cozy breakfast nook where your coffee refill is right within reach. What follows are some examples of eat-in kitchen designs that make the most out of your space and may even increase the value of your home.
This simple add-on that creates extra counter space
This kitchen design utilizes an L-shaped wooden addition that rests on the island to create a chic and functional eat-in space. The addition of wheels would make it even easier to slide this add-on back onto the island to smartly conserve space. This design is especially nice for smaller kitchens or kitchens with limited counter space and has a modern, minimalist look that suits any pre-existing decor elements.
This design adds stylish twist on a typical dinner table
Extra functionality in a small kitchen is important, and this eat-in space is cozy, functional, and simple. Perfect for a smaller kitchen or one that is long and narrow, adding an upholstered booth, a table, and some chairs is a great way to elevate the typical dining room table while still providing ample sitting space. This technique creates a formal dining area while still maintaining a casual and chic vibe.
This kitchen with a classic breakfast nook
Kitchen breakfast nooks are a classic eat-in design for good reason. Who wouldn't love a cozy sitting corner right in their kitchen? This kitchen's nook is positioned in a way that makes it feel a bit separated from the actual cooking area, which is great for those that still want that dining room feel. Reimage a pantry space and transform it into a breakfast nook like this one to live out your eat-in kitchen fantasies.
This spacious kitchen with a large island to match
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. A traditional kitchen island can be a great way to create counter space and double as an eat-in area for your kitchen. In a layout like this one where the kitchen is large and open, the island grounds the entire room by adding a central focus and makes everything much more functional and convenient.
A modern and stylish kitchen with an equally-stylish breakfast nook
This design by Kelli Richards Interiors creates a chic, cushy haven right in your kitchen. The smooth, rounded shapes of this breakfast nook echo the other décor elements to create an ultra-comfy seating area that is reminiscent of a conversation pit. Positioning the eating area near a window is a great way to take advantage of natural lighting, too.
Maximize a shared space with a large dining table like in this kitchen
If your kitchen is in a shared open room with the living room, like in this kitchen, then adding a long dining table can act as a stylish and functional divider. This literally bridges the gap between a social space and a dining space. It's a stylish option that requires no remodeling or intense redecorating, perfect for those looking for a quick fix.
A simple bistro table creates a dining space in any kitchen
One of the easiest (and least invasive) ways to add an eat-in space to your kitchen is to try a bistro table like this one. It's compact, lightweight, and the perfect small kitchen upgrade. A bench area is great, though a set of small chairs is perfectly fine too. If possible, position the bistro table near a window to catch that natural light and create a more open and expansive feel to this smaller eat-in option.
Fill open space with lots of seating like in this large kitchen
This kitchen is huge and spacious, so filling it up with different seating options is a welcome design choice. If you have a large family, enjoy hosting dinner parties, or just like to have options for where you sit when you eat, incorporating both a dining table and a large kitchen island with seating is the way to go.