What To Use Instead Of A Kitchen Island For Extra Functionality In A Small Kitchen

Looking to remodel or upgrade your small kitchen and fit in an island? Depending on your layout and space, that may not be the best option for you, especially if you're looking to achieve maximal functionality. In fact, if your kitchen is on the smaller side, you may want to ponder something other than an island. Consider carving out a space a to build a breakfast nook instead. Breakfast nooks are ideal for smaller kitchens because for one, nook tables tend to be small and not take up too much space. Some breakfast nook tables and benches come with built-in storage compartments such as drawers or cabinets, so you can store some utensils and cookware when they're not in use.

Breakfast nooks are also versatile and you can utilize it as a social gathering space, a cozy home office corner, or even a bar area. Additionally, setting up a breakfast nook requires less effort, as it is not a permanent addition, like a kitchen island is. Installing a breakfast nook would also cost less than adding a new kitchen island, and sometimes, minor kitchen remodels can pay off more than major ones.