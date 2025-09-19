What To Use Instead Of A Kitchen Island For Extra Functionality In A Small Kitchen
Looking to remodel or upgrade your small kitchen and fit in an island? Depending on your layout and space, that may not be the best option for you, especially if you're looking to achieve maximal functionality. In fact, if your kitchen is on the smaller side, you may want to ponder something other than an island. Consider carving out a space a to build a breakfast nook instead. Breakfast nooks are ideal for smaller kitchens because for one, nook tables tend to be small and not take up too much space. Some breakfast nook tables and benches come with built-in storage compartments such as drawers or cabinets, so you can store some utensils and cookware when they're not in use.
Breakfast nooks are also versatile and you can utilize it as a social gathering space, a cozy home office corner, or even a bar area. Additionally, setting up a breakfast nook requires less effort, as it is not a permanent addition, like a kitchen island is. Installing a breakfast nook would also cost less than adding a new kitchen island, and sometimes, minor kitchen remodels can pay off more than major ones.
Breakfast nooks are cozy and versatile to build in a small kitchen corner
Ready to add a breakfast nook to your kitchen? A good place to start is by choosing a sunny corner. Sunny spots often lift one's mood, and that's where you'd want your cozy retreat to be.
Next, you'd want to choose the right furniture. Round or oval tables can look neat with chairs. You can also have an L- or V-shaped bench built accompany the table. But if you want a table pushed against a wall to save on space, consider a rectangular table. Rectangular tables also work better with benches, which can hug a wall. Additionally, breakfast nook benches can be built-in and fully customized to fit the corners perfectly. When they're customized, they can also double as storage units.
And since your breakfast nook doesn't have to be just for breakfast, don't be afraid to get creative with the decor. There are 15 cheap Dollar Tree items you can grab to elevate your kitchen aesthetic, including your new breakfast nook. Add cushions, throws, or even a bold art wall to make the corner pop. The beauty of a breakfast nook is that it's as versatile as it is cozy, and installing it is the kind of upgrade that will make a small kitchen feel like the new heart of the home.