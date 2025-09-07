Why Minor Kitchen Remodels Can Pay Off More Than Major Ones

Did you know minor and affordable kitchen remodels can pay off more than major ones, especially if you're considering selling your home down the line? Joy Aumann, a licensed realtor, interior designer, and founder of Luxury SoCal Realty, told us why in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. "Smaller, well-chosen updates can often give a better return than a major renovation ... Bigger renovations can push the price of a home past what buyers are willing to pay in that neighborhood, which hurts your ROI [return on investment] in the end."

But what exactly is a minor kitchen remodel versus a major one? According to Aumann, minor remodels involve simple projects. As she explains, these projects may include, " ... updating cabinet fronts, installing quartz or granite countertops, replacing old lighting, and swapping out hardware." On the other hand, major remodels would involve, as Aumann points out, "[moving] plumbing, [changing] layouts, or [using] luxury finishes [which] can cost several hundred thousand dollars." Additionally, she adds, "While the results can be beautiful, the resale market in many neighborhoods often cannot support that kind of spending."

For homeowners not planning to sell soon, a major kitchen remodel might still make sense. But if resale value is a top priority, sticking to modest, strategic improvements is often the smarter move, Aumann says.