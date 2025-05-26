The Kitchen Remodel Mistake That Leaves You Scrambling Later
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When renovating your kitchen, there are plenty of mistakes that can inadvertently occur as you focus your attention on deadlines, budgeting documents, and color schemes. Some of these flippant and all-too-common kitchen design mistakes can be costly in the long run, however, whether causing havoc in your day-to-day routines or cropping up as an added expense a few months down the line. Certain mistakes are harder to fix than others, and not installing enough outlets or giving proper thought to where they are placed can leave you in a bind.
While selecting palettes for your cabinets may seem like a more exciting chore than anything having to do with electrical fittings, the places where your outlets are planned to be is one of these small yet mighty details that has the potential to throw a major wrench in your DIY projects. You may need to allow for several outlets in both horizontal and vertical arrangements to suit your everyday needs. For those uncertain about outlet placements, it is better to err on the side of caution and include the outlet, as it will be a more challenging fix to try to install the component after a kitchen remodel has taken place.
Small details can make a big difference in design
Look to place outlets and switches on kitchen islands — ideally on both ends of the island — and along the walls of the kitchen. Designers often recommend placing sockets every six to 10 feet along the wall if possible, and at least a foot away from stovetops and water faucets to protect against any possible damage. You'll also want to think about where you hope to set those fun colorful appliances and your other most-used gadgets when marking areas for dedicated outlets.
If you're not keen on interrupting the patterns of your vintage backsplash tiles with an outlet, you can also look to install a plug mold that can be discreetly placed beneath a wall cabinet. Also consider whether your family will be well-served by charging ports or USB sockets for electronics, and look to complement the finishes of your sockets and switches to the overall aesthetic of your kitchen design.
In addition to considering where electrical outlets are placed, aesthetically-pleasing covers can be purchased to help the functional piece fit in with your kitchen's design. A range of matte finishes and colors, such as this aged bronze one made by Amerelle on Amazon, can be strategically selected for your space.