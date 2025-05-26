The Kitchen Remodel Mistake That Leaves You Scrambling Later

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When renovating your kitchen, there are plenty of mistakes that can inadvertently occur as you focus your attention on deadlines, budgeting documents, and color schemes. Some of these flippant and all-too-common kitchen design mistakes can be costly in the long run, however, whether causing havoc in your day-to-day routines or cropping up as an added expense a few months down the line. Certain mistakes are harder to fix than others, and not installing enough outlets or giving proper thought to where they are placed can leave you in a bind.

While selecting palettes for your cabinets may seem like a more exciting chore than anything having to do with electrical fittings, the places where your outlets are planned to be is one of these small yet mighty details that has the potential to throw a major wrench in your DIY projects. You may need to allow for several outlets in both horizontal and vertical arrangements to suit your everyday needs. For those uncertain about outlet placements, it is better to err on the side of caution and include the outlet, as it will be a more challenging fix to try to install the component after a kitchen remodel has taken place.