8 Restaurants That Went Retro For A Logo Rebrand And Proved Old-School Design Still Wins

Anyone who grew up going to the same restaurant weekly knows how much it stings when your favorite nostalgic spot undergoes a modern rebrand. A new logo is usually the first thing to come, and it's uncommon for companies to switch back — but not impossible. Some chains have brought back old-school logos to much positive reception, proving that vintage aesthetics are going through a renaissance.

There are several reasons why restaurant chains have bet on nostalgia to lure in customers. Even the most serious grown-ups could use a flashback to the joy and simplicity of childhood, and being transported to the favorite restaurant of your youth can put a smile on anyone's face (and open up your wallet). Some companies give discontinued fast food items a comeback or revive ad campaigns, but a logo can be even more powerful since it represents the whole brand. Colorful, friendly, vintage logos are an antidote to edgier, sleeker designs that some people find too cold and corporate — a bias that may transfer to their opinion of the restaurant. Retro designs bring back a sense of trust and comfort that makes any eatery feel warm and inviting again.

The internet also plays a role in the retro restaurant revolution. Millions of fans can discuss memories of dining out on social media and directly contact companies with their thoughts. When businesses bring back a logo fans have been missing, customers feel heard and appreciated — just ask these eight restaurants that tried it out.