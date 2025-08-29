'Pitiful' — What Cracker Barrel's Original Co-Founder Thought About The Brand's Recent Logo Disaster

The Cracker Barrel logo fiasco just keeps spiraling and now the company's original co-founder has weighed in on. Just to recap, Cracker Barrel decided to update their logo not too long ago. The change dropped the image of the man, aka Uncle Herschel, and the barrel, replacing it with a simpler wordmark, and it did not go over well. Within hours, there was a conservative media backlash and company stock dropped like a barrel down a flight of stairs, leading to the return of the old logo. Original co-founder Tommy Lowe had some blunt words to share about it all.

"That's bland nothing," Lowe told News Channel 5 when they asked him about the brand's logo change. "Pitiful." In Lowe's estimation, the company is trying to modernize in an attempt to be more like the competition, but he sees a problem with that, "Cracker Barrel doesn't have any competition."

Lowe would certainly know better than most. It was he, along with co-founder Dan Evins, who started the franchise in 1969. They opened their first location in Lebanon, Tennessee, after taking a long time to find investors. When it finally paid off, they had a country store and restaurant combo with a gas bar out front. Lowe served as VP of Operations at Cracker Barrel before joining the board for many years, and he likely has more insight into the company than most.