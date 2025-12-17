This Bougie Wagyu Beef Was Just Spotted At A Texas Costco For A Steal Of A Deal
If you are on the hunt for a special meal to celebrate the holidays, your local Costco might be about to dish out an excellent deal. According to an Instagram post from @costcohotfinds, Costco is selling Japanese Wagyu beef of the highest quality — and in some markets it is marked down to the incredibly low price of just $39.99 per pound. That may not sound like such a stunning discount, but there is a reason that Wagyu beef is so expensive, and it all comes into perspective when you look at the typical prices for this beef. Online, Costco's Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast A5 is priced around $74 per round, and you have to buy that 12 pounds at a time — equating to a minimum purchase of more than $1000.
That $39.99 per pound price tag was found at a Costco warehouse in Texas, and may not be available at your local branch, but there are reports of reduced prices across a number of different regions. Back in September, an Instagram post from @candacehawk showed the same cut of beef selling at $59.99 per pound from a Costco in Atlanta, Georgia, and comments under the post from @costcohotfinds confirm that other people found it at their local stores at that same price point a few months ago, too. The key difference between the two may be that the Texas beef bears the "previously frozen" disclaimer, while the Wagyu ribeye purchased in Atlanta did not. Either way, it's a good idea to stop by your local Costco to have a look.
How good is this Costco Wagyu beef deal really?
To really understand how good of a deal this is, we need to look at more than just the cost. The quality of the beef is a serious question, particularly when it comes to cuts carrying such significant price tags. Frankly, there is no comparison between proper Japanese A5 Wagyu beef and USDA Prime steak, or other denominators. USDA Prime beef is a wonderful thing, but it simply fills a different niche. Even a simple glance will show you the difference between Wagyu and other types of beef.
Wagyu is renowned for its marbling, boasting around 40-60% intramuscular fat in certain cuts, with that fat evenly spread throughout the meat. For a USDA Prime ribeye — the highest quality of meat you can get in the U.S. and another type of meat to look for at Costco – those numbers are closer to 8-13%. That is still considered really good, and it leads to a rich, delicious steak, but it's simply not the same. When you look at it like that, it puts into perspective just how special Costco's latest Japanese Waygu beef offering is.
This is a deal worth looking out for at your local Costco warehouse, especially because it would not be the first time that Costco put Japanese Wagyu on sale for the holidays. If you do hunt down this coveted discount, be sure you know what you're in for. That much fat means Wagyu beef needs a different approach on the grill. Done right, however, you might just have found the perfect centerpiece for your holiday meal.