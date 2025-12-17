This Bougie Wagyu Beef Was Just Spotted At A Texas Costco For A Steal Of A Deal

To really understand how good of a deal this is, we need to look at more than just the cost. The quality of the beef is a serious question, particularly when it comes to cuts carrying such significant price tags. Frankly, there is no comparison between proper Japanese A5 Wagyu beef and USDA Prime steak, or other denominators. USDA Prime beef is a wonderful thing, but it simply fills a different niche. Even a simple glance will show you the difference between Wagyu and other types of beef.

Wagyu is renowned for its marbling, boasting around 40-60% intramuscular fat in certain cuts, with that fat evenly spread throughout the meat. For a USDA Prime ribeye — the highest quality of meat you can get in the U.S. and another type of meat to look for at Costco – those numbers are closer to 8-13%. That is still considered really good, and it leads to a rich, delicious steak, but it's simply not the same. When you look at it like that, it puts into perspective just how special Costco's latest Japanese Waygu beef offering is.

This is a deal worth looking out for at your local Costco warehouse, especially because it would not be the first time that Costco put Japanese Wagyu on sale for the holidays. If you do hunt down this coveted discount, be sure you know what you're in for. That much fat means Wagyu beef needs a different approach on the grill. Done right, however, you might just have found the perfect centerpiece for your holiday meal.