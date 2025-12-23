Order This Cold Foam Swap To Enjoy A Less Sweet Starbucks Drink

Starbucks is many things: Reliable, convenient, ubiquitous, trendy. It's also impossibly overwhelming, with so many loaded, customizable drinks on offer throughout the year. And while delicious, many of the flavored coffees are incredibly sweet, with sugar levels that might shock you, depending on your order. However, there is one simple way to make your drink slightly healthier without sacrificing on taste: Swap out the syrup for a flavored cold foam.

Starbucks has a number of cold foams on offer, ranging from classic vanilla sweet cream to salted caramel and chocolate, and there are typically seasonal options like pumpkin available too. The cold foams are actually made with the flavored syrups Starbucks uses in its drinks, but it's typically only a few pumps, and the cream and milk help mellow out the sweetness.

It leads to a silky, slightly sweet result that tastes delicious without being overwhelming, and since cold foam lies at the top of a drink, it's the first thing you taste, removing the need for any sugar in the actual coffee. Plus, the foam mixes into the coffee slowly as you drink it, improving the mouthfeel and overall flavor.