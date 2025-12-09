8 Ways To Make Your Go-To Starbucks Order A Little Healthier

Many dairy drinks on the Starbucks menu will default to using 2% milk. This is a good choice for those looking for a well-rounded drink — 2% milk contains about 8 grams of protein per cup, and offers nutrients like calcium, potassium, and vitamin A. Opting for nonfat milk will give you a similar protein content but with less fat, as the name implies.

You can also add protein-boosted milk to your drink at Starbucks with as many as 36 grams of protein. The protein milk contains whey and is currently only available at Starbucks as a 2% milk add-in, according to Starbucks baristas on Reddit. This is an easy way to get a solid amount of protein in with your morning latte, without sacrificing any of the calcium and vitamin benefits of dairy milk.

If you're more interested in the nondairy side of things at Starbucks, note that each of its nondairy milks is sweetened, though the exact amount of sugar in each one can vary. For example, the brand of oat milk (which happens to be the Starbucks nondairy milk we ranked the highest) Starbucks uses changes depending on location. If your location happens to use Dream Oatmilk Barista, a 1-cup serving has 4 grams of sugar, while Oatly Oatmilk Barista Edition contains about 7 grams of sugar per 1-cup serving. These are added sugars, versus dairy milk's average of 12 grams of natural sugar per cup.