The 6 Kitchen Trends That Get The Most Hate Online

It's often said that the kitchen is the heart of the home, and it makes sense. It is, after all, where the food comes from, and, let's be honest, for many of us, snacks are what get us through the day. First and foremost, kitchens need to be practical, of course. But they can also look good, too.

If you're planning a kitchen remodel, you might be thinking about what sort of trends are on their way out. We scanned through social media to get an idea of what aspects of kitchen design are getting the most hate right now, and you can check out our findings below. It turns out, people are really, really sick of a certain type of shelving, for instance.

But before we dive in, one important note: The internet is not always right. If you love millennial gray or want to paint your whole kitchen green, we say live your life. Just don't ask the internet what it thinks if you don't want to get your feelings hurt.