Boston Market's Worst Frozen Meal Is A Textural Disaster

Boston Market may be past its glory days as a giant national chain, as locations have been reduced to only a handful of states. But, you can still get classic Boston Market favorites in the frozen section of the grocery store. Their line of frozen dinners models in-store menu items. That's why we tasted nine frozen Boston Market dinners, ranking them according to taste, texture, cohesion, and stand-out ingredients. While we found some winners, the worst frozen meal from Boston Market is the texturally disastrous meatloaf and mashed potatoes.

Boston Market used to make a delicious meatloaf in-house, but the meatloaf in this frozen meal was tough and flavorless. We were hoping a thick, rich gravy would soak into the meatloaf, soften its tough texture, and infuse it with flavor. But, alas, the thin gravy was as sad and insufficient as the meatloaf. The mashed potatoes were a watery mess, and no matter how much we tried to stir them after heating them in the microwave, they were still a pool of beige. Considering we thought Boston Market had the best fast food mashed potatoes out there, we were most let down by the very unfortunate, almost inedible state of the starch in this frozen dinner. Slurpy mashed potatoes, a tooth-breaking chewy meatloaf and a film of gravy made for the worst kind of textural contrast when eaten altogether. Even if it had tasted good, the texture would still land this frozen dinner in last place.