9 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Grits

If you're not from the South, then you may not be very familiar with grits — that affordable breakfast staple that's so popular in Southern states. It's made from finely ground corn, which is combined with some sort of cooking liquid to create an oatmeal-like gruel that can be eaten with a variety of different toppings. Some people prefer their grits sweet, adding sugar or other ingredients like honey or maple syrup. Often, sweet grits may be served with dried fruit or nuts. On the other hand, some prefer a more savory flavor profile and may include ingredients like salt and pepper in their recipe.

Whichever way you prefer your grits, though, there's a chance that you're still making some mistakes when you prepare them. Although grits seem like an easy dish to cook, there are still some common mistakes that you should steer clear of if you want to cook the best bowl possible. We spoke to Rena Awada, owner, head chef, food blogger, and content creator at Healthy Fitness Meals; Jimmy Proffitt, author of Seasoned in Appalachia: Delicious Recipes From the Mountains and Hollers; and Josh Quick, executive chef and owner of Odette in Florence, Alabama, to learn how to avoid these mistakes — and how to make an incredible bowl of grits every time.