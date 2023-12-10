Always Skim The Chaff And Hulls Out Of The Water When Soaking Grits

Corn comes in a variety of types, from yellow sweet corn to popped corn to the inflated chewy hominy in a delicious bowl of pozole. In the American South, grits are a quintessential corn dish and even an official state dish in Georgia. Southerners are passionate about their grits, voicing strong opinions on the best types of grits and their preparation. One thing most southern cooks can agree on is that stone ground or whole grain grits are tastier and creamier than instant grits. That said, whole-grain grits require a lengthier preparation time to reap the full benefits of their flavor and texture. Two integral steps in their preparation include soaking grits and removing the chaff and hulls.

Grits are simply dried corn kernels from dent or flint corn ground to varying degrees of coarseness. As a whole grain, the ground kernels in grits still have their protective, inedible sheaths known as chaff or hulls. By soaking the grits overnight, you'll effectively rid them of their hulls, which will float to the surface of your soaking water. Before you throw them into a pot to simmer, you can use a mesh strainer, tea strainer, or even a spoon to skim them off the top of the liquid. Otherwise, you'll incorporate them back into cooked grits, resulting in hard, straw-like shards that unpleasantly disrupt the creaminess.