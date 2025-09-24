Bake Your Grits Instead For A Delicious Dish You Won't Have To Watch Over

If you ask anyone what the secret to making the best grits is, you're probably going to get half a dozen different answers. Some people swear by letting the grits soak first. Others have perfected the right amount of salt, or rely on cream or buttermilk. For many, the secret is simply adding butter or cheese at just the right moment. What you rarely hear about is baking your grits, and that really needs to change. If you don't have the patience to stir grits on the stove, this recipe might be perfect for you.

To make baked grits, start the dish as you would regular grits, following the package directions to cook them in water or milk. After that, transfer the grits to a baking dish and add your extras — butter, cheese, or even evaporated milk or half-and-half would all add a luxurious layer of creaminess. Season with salt and pepper to taste, sprinkle more cheese on top, and then place the dish into a preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for an hour. You'll have a cheesy, rich grits casserole when it's done.

If you beat in a couple of eggs before baking, the end result is reminiscent of a fluffy and cheesy soufflé. Unlike normal or even cheesy grits, baking allows a crunchy crust to form on top, especially at the corners. The liquid has more time to soak in and fully soften them, making the entire dish extra smooth and rich.