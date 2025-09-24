Bake Your Grits Instead For A Delicious Dish You Won't Have To Watch Over
If you ask anyone what the secret to making the best grits is, you're probably going to get half a dozen different answers. Some people swear by letting the grits soak first. Others have perfected the right amount of salt, or rely on cream or buttermilk. For many, the secret is simply adding butter or cheese at just the right moment. What you rarely hear about is baking your grits, and that really needs to change. If you don't have the patience to stir grits on the stove, this recipe might be perfect for you.
To make baked grits, start the dish as you would regular grits, following the package directions to cook them in water or milk. After that, transfer the grits to a baking dish and add your extras — butter, cheese, or even evaporated milk or half-and-half would all add a luxurious layer of creaminess. Season with salt and pepper to taste, sprinkle more cheese on top, and then place the dish into a preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for an hour. You'll have a cheesy, rich grits casserole when it's done.
If you beat in a couple of eggs before baking, the end result is reminiscent of a fluffy and cheesy soufflé. Unlike normal or even cheesy grits, baking allows a crunchy crust to form on top, especially at the corners. The liquid has more time to soak in and fully soften them, making the entire dish extra smooth and rich.
Why baked grits are worth a try
Traditional grits are a labor of love. Instant grits were developed to reduce the time needed to achieve a rich and velvety result. A pot of stone-ground grits can take upwards of 40 minutes to cook. You have to be vigilant about constant stirring to prevent lumps. Even classic, creamy grits might take 15 minutes or more, and there is definitely a margin for error.
Baked grits take a lot of the effort out of the process. At the same time, you end up with finished grits that are thick and smooth like porridge, rich and hearty, and nearly perfect as a comfort food. For family gatherings, a big breakfast, or just because you feel like it, this casserole is pretty simple to pull together.
The other great thing about baked grits is that, after the initial few minutes you'd spend preparing instant grits, the oven does the rest of the work, freeing you to focus on other tasks. If this is part of dinner or breakfast, you can focus on the other dishes and have everything ready at the same time. Add garlic, onion, sour cream, or crumbled bacon for a flavor punch. Include sausage or ground beef to make a whole meal of it, or top with green onion for a twist. Don't be surprised if everyone wants a second helping.