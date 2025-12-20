Avoid Ordering The Hot Chocolate At This Beloved Sandwich Chain

Hot chocolate is a go-to cold weather sipper. But, as those chilly temperatures drop, so too can the quality of fast-food cocoa (think watery or flavorless). To help steer foodies right, Tasting Table ranked 16 hot chocolates from popular chain coffee shops, and (cocoa-lovers, be warned) we found that Panera Bread's hot chocolate misses the mark. This rating continues an unflattering quality assessment for the chain; in another recent review, we sent a taste-tester to sample Panera's latest seasonal offerings — a yuletide expedition which resulted in an appraisal titled "I Tried Everything on Panera' Holiday Menu, and Honestly ... Meh" (yikes).

The official Panera website describes its hot chocolate as "Bittersweet chocolate flavored syrup mixed with foamed milk and topped with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel syrup." If that sounds like luscious interplay (as we had hoped), don't be deceived. Quoth our taste-tester, "the hot chocolate was watery rather than rich and milky, and it left an odd, almost alcoholic aftertaste that may have been the result of artificial syrup." As for that caramel drizzle, it "might as well have been forgotten since we couldn't detect any caramel notes in the drink at all." Indeed, just over a year ago, Panera pulled hot chocolate from its permanent menu lineup, ostensibly due to changes with its chocolate syrup (an ingredient used to make multiple other beverages on Panera's menu). Since then, the cocoa has been brought back at various intervals, and is currently available as a limited holiday drink.