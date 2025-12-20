At Aldi Stores Around The World, You Need These Different Coins To Unlock Shopping Carts

Compared to other big grocery chains in the U.S., Aldi offers quite the unique shopping experience. For one, it charges 25 cents for a shopping cart, though you do get the quarter back when you return the cart to its rightful place once you're done shopping. The practice of having to use change to access a shopping cart is pretty rare in the States, but it's actually very common in Europe, where Aldi is originally from.

Should you ever find yourself entirely out of quarters, tokens are an alternative, neat little tool that unlocks Aldi's shopping carts; some people have even tried to use coins from other currencies, but that kind of experimentation might yield inconsistent results. However, if you've caught the wanderlust bug and plan to shop at international Aldi locations, you'll definitely benefit from knowing which foreign coins to keep in your wallet. Here is a list of countries with an Aldi presence, along with the corresponding coins that unlock the cart. Surprisingly, many of them far exceed the humble quarter, so we've also noted their value in U.S. dollars, per the conversion rate of December 2025.