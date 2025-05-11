9 Ways International Aldi Locations Differ From Stores In The US

Aldi: It's the cult favorite grocery store that offers good-quality basic staples, relatively low prices, and a shopping experience that's a bit more streamlined than what an average grocery store has to offer. But what you may not realize as a frequent Aldi shopper is that browsing the store's aisles in the United States and shopping at an Aldi in another part of the world can be a very different experience.

Aldi got its start in Germany in 1961. It wasn't until 16 years later, in 1976, that the chain opened its first American location. No, it wasn't in New York or LA — the first Aldi in the U.S. called Iowa home. Since then, Aldi has grown across the United States to 38 states and over 45,000 employees and across the world, with Aldi locations popping up everywhere from Europe to Asia to Australia.

Go to an Aldi overseas, though, and you just may be surprised at the kind of shopping experience you have there. But don't worry, you don't have to travel the globe just to compare and contrast the popular chain's different locations, because we've outlined some of the main differences between international Aldi locations and those you find in the U.S. Although there are many similarities between international Aldis, like cashiers sitting down instead of standing, these differences might just surprise you.