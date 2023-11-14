Why The Traditional Polish Christmas Eve Dinner Features 12 Dishes

The holidays are a time for families and friends to come together and celebrate the good things in life. Christmas is celebrated all over the world, but Christmas Eve is nearly as important in some traditions. In Poland, they celebrate the day with Wigilia (pronounced vi-gil-ya) or Christmas Eve dinner. At Wigilia, exactly 12 different dishes are served and one chair is left empty to welcome any stranger who may ask to join the feast.

There are 12 dishes to represent the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ, the 12 months in a year, and also because the number is considered financially lucky in Polish culture. Calling it a feast may be misleading, though, because this isn't a typical dinner where everyone eats until they're full. Wigilia is a time of symbolic restraint and sacrifice, and people tend to eat a little of each dish and then stop. Notably, the twelve dishes are all meat-free except for fish. For a long time, Christians were supposed to refrain from eating meat until the midnight mass. It's no longer required by religious authorities to not eat meat on Christmas Eve, but the tradition has continued nonetheless.