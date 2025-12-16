9 Gins Good Enough To Drink Straight

If you didn't know, gin is in. Consumers are looking for premium-quality, craft liquor options with a unique flavor profile. They are interested in liquors that use non-traditional botanicals that bring a sense of place, highlighting local terroir by using regionally sourced ingredients, summarizing the basis of modern gin. The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States reports that in 2024, distillers generated nearly a billion dollars in gin sales, with the super-premium category thriving, increasing by 187% since 2019.

Gin is a lower sugar spirit in comparison to some other liquors, and, while the base is juniper, modern gin features bold and distinctive flavors. In addition to using a wide variety of uncommon botanicals, distilleries incorporate various production styles to help preserve not only the flavors and complexity of the ingredients, but also their freshness. The essential oils in the mix of botanicals will also impart more than flavor, as the oils add richness and texture to the palate.

Within the category, there is a range of options that are delicious when sipped on their own. Each allows the delicate mix of botanical flavors to shine without hiding behind a full-flavored mixer, including all nine options featured in this review. To select these gins, I utilized my skills, training, and knowledge gained as a Certified Sommelier and long-time spirits writer that allowed me to taste-test a range of products and create a trustworthy final list.