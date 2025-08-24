These 2 Italian Regions Produce The Most Olive Oil

Behind Spain, Italy is the second-largest global olive oil producer. For centuries, olive trees have thrived in the climate of the Mediterranean. Italy and the areas of former Ancient Rome have been growing olive trees since antiquity, dating as far back as 4,000 B.C. It's no wonder that Italian olive oil is a prized commodity all around the world. Its distinctive body, density, round fruity taste, grassy aroma, and bright green-yellow hue make this "liquid gold" steeped in as much culinary quality as it is tradition, respect, culture, and intergenerational connection.

Today, the bulk of Italy's olive oil production (82%) happens in Southern Italy, namely Puglia and Calabria. According to figures from the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (as reported by EXAU Olive Oil), these two regions account for 68% of all olive oil made in Italy. The remainder of Italian olive oil production comes from Sicily (8%), Campania (6%), Abruzzo (4%), Lazio (4%), Tuscany (3%), and Umbria (2%). The unique terroir of each region yields an olive oil with a distinct flavor profile. This is why some olive oils are better suited for dipping bread and others are better for cooking.

Data produced by Mediobanca's Area Studi in 2024 (per Italian Feelings) reveals that Puglia is the top player, responsible for 59.3% of Italy's total olive oil output, while Calabria accounts for 10.6%. According to the ISDA, there are 15 times more olive trees than people living in Puglia. The study also assigns slightly higher production figures to Sicily (12.1%).