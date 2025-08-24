These 2 Italian Regions Produce The Most Olive Oil
Behind Spain, Italy is the second-largest global olive oil producer. For centuries, olive trees have thrived in the climate of the Mediterranean. Italy and the areas of former Ancient Rome have been growing olive trees since antiquity, dating as far back as 4,000 B.C. It's no wonder that Italian olive oil is a prized commodity all around the world. Its distinctive body, density, round fruity taste, grassy aroma, and bright green-yellow hue make this "liquid gold" steeped in as much culinary quality as it is tradition, respect, culture, and intergenerational connection.
Today, the bulk of Italy's olive oil production (82%) happens in Southern Italy, namely Puglia and Calabria. According to figures from the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (as reported by EXAU Olive Oil), these two regions account for 68% of all olive oil made in Italy. The remainder of Italian olive oil production comes from Sicily (8%), Campania (6%), Abruzzo (4%), Lazio (4%), Tuscany (3%), and Umbria (2%). The unique terroir of each region yields an olive oil with a distinct flavor profile. This is why some olive oils are better suited for dipping bread and others are better for cooking.
Data produced by Mediobanca's Area Studi in 2024 (per Italian Feelings) reveals that Puglia is the top player, responsible for 59.3% of Italy's total olive oil output, while Calabria accounts for 10.6%. According to the ISDA, there are 15 times more olive trees than people living in Puglia. The study also assigns slightly higher production figures to Sicily (12.1%).
Puglia and Calabria produce mountains of olive oil
From 2023 to 2024, Italy cranked out 12% of the world's olive oil production, and demand for Italian olive oil is only growing. Exports rose by a whopping 45% during the same period for a valuation of €2.5 billion, as reported by Coldiretti, the primary Italian farmers' association, via Italian Food News. Italy cultivates 538 different olive varieties, and is home to 42 DOP and IGP olive oils, which comprise 5.6% of the country's total output. It might seem like a lot of technicalities, but the nation's thriving global agricultural industry all comes down to olive tree farmers. From the year-round cultivation to the labor-intensive olive harvesting, milling, and filtration, world-class olive oil is expensive to produce — and every step gets reflected in the price tag. EVOO, for instance, does not receive any chemical manipulation during production.
High-quality Italian olive oils are marked with both the bottling date of the oil and the harvest date of the olives. The time difference shouldn't be longer than a few months for a better product. Another note on labelling: As a sneaky branding exercise, if an olive oil that was produced in another country is bottled in Italy, companies can label that bottle as a "Product of Italy." The fine print on the back of the bottle will let foodies know for sure where those olives were grown. We have a few more tips for olive oil shopping to help you out.