The 3 Countries That Supply The Most Olive Oil In The World

Olive oil has been grown in Spain for thousands of years, with warm summers, cool winters, and varied terrain providing the conditions for many olive varietals to thrive. It's not surprising, then, that Spain has long been the world's leading olive oil producer. In ancient Rome, the empire's most valued olive oil came from what is now Andalusia, while in the here and now, Spain produces more olive oil than any other country.

Spanish growers and millers produced upwards of 766,000 tons of oil in 2023-24. This was more than twice the oil produced by runners-up, Italy, in the same year, but a big drop from 2021-22, when Spain produced 1,491,000 tons of olive oil. This steep drop-off in Spanish olive oil availability was caused by a huge drought. Climate change is threatening olive oil production worldwide, and in Spain, where growing and milling olives help drive the economy, the threat feels stark.

Spanish olive oil producers aren't giving up. Instead, the dry mountains of Andalusia are becoming a testing ground for sustainable growing practices and water management that might well lead to a new, more modern olive-growing culture internationally. Spanish olive growers are at the vanguard of a changing industry. They have a lot to fight for, with 32 Protected Designations of Origin distributed through the country, each promising high-quality and unique olive oil. From the smooth and sweet oil pressed from arbequina olives that thrive in the cool of Catalonia to the warm and dry Castilla-La Mancha region and its spicy, bitter cornicabra olive oil, it's clear that Spanish olive oil is as special now as the Romans believed it was over 2,000 years ago.