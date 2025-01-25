All Alcohol Starts Out Clear - So What Happens To Dark Liquors?

Have you ever wondered how liquors like vodka and gin are crystal clear, but others like whiskey and brandy have a rich amber hue? In actuality, all liquors start the same way — as a transparent, colorless liquid fresh off the still. Once the distiller has gotten the clear base spirit, to "darken" them, all they have to do is pour the clear distillate into wooden barrels. These alcohol-filled barrels are carted off into temperature-controlled warehouses, where they're left to mature for anywhere from months to years. In that time, the alcohol breaks down the cellulose in the barrel's wood, releasing something called melanoidins. The melanoidins leak into the spirit and give it the beautiful shades of amber and brown you see on the shelves. Along with color, aging also draws out congeners — compounds other than alcohol — that give your spirits their signature character and depth.

Advertisement

Though barrels are where virtually all dark liquors get their colorings, some distillers (notably Scotch and some Irish whisky-makers) add something called spirit caramel, or E105A to their products to ensure every bottle across every batch has a consistent color. The use of spirit caramel is regulated, however. Certain classes of liquors, like straight bourbon whiskeys, are required by laws to be additive-free, spirit caramel included. Rest assured, spirit caramel's safe and won't affect the bottling's quality... but admittedly, its absence does make the feeling of holding a good dram of bourbon extra-special.