Why Old-School Snacks Are Making A Major Comeback, According To A Mondelēz Expert

The constant comeback of old school snacks is one of the more unusual trends in food. It's understandable that people have cravings for homey favorites their families used to make, as they usually taste great and have tradition on their side, but fond memories for trendy snacks foods that were discontinued are a little more puzzling. Look no farther than Dunkaroos, a totally fine treat that returned in 2020, years after being discontinued, due to fan pressure. So to parse exactly why these old snacks have such a hold on us we talked to Melissa Davies, the global senior manager for social intelligence and trendspotting at Mondelēz International, one of the world's largest producers of snack foods. And she let us know that nostalgia is a far stronger force in food than many people can understand.

Davies spoke to us about the results of the annual Mondelēz "State of Snacking" survey. This year's study found that despite concerns about mindful eating, snacking as a habit is rising in popularity, especially among younger generations. And a big part of this trend has to do with nostalgia. Davies says, "As consumers, it seems like we have more choices today than ever — and yet the draw to favorite childhood snacks has grown each year." A lot of this is driven by consumers' desire for connection, as eating their favorite old-school snacks reminds them of family, and is seen as a great way to share that cozy feeling with friends.