The Cheap And Boozy Way Martha Stewart Keeps Her Kitchen Smelling Clean
If you're trying to stay away from using toxic chemicals in your home or can't stand the smell of store-bought cleaners, Martha Stewart has an easy answer. On Martha Stewart's website, writer Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner explains that it is possible to make your own cleaner with vodka. Not only is vodka a natural antiseptic, it also neutralizes smells. When combined with filtered water and your favorite essential oils, you'll have the ingredients you need to keep a kitchen smelling lovely and clean.
When you're not pouring drinks for company, you can use vodka to make an air freshener and cleaning spray. You can use this spray to freshen and mist fabrics, like carpets and upholstery. Of course, you won't be turning to Stewart's favorite vodka brands — the quality of vodka doesn't matter to make this DIY cleaning liquid. This is a prime example of one of the ways you can make use of cheap vodka brands you don't see yourself finishing. Start with a one to one ratio of filtered water and vodka and add drops of essential oils to your liking.
A DIY approach to cleaning
Martha Stewart's boozy cleaning hack can cut through grease, kill bacteria, and won't leave streaks behind on glass and mirrors. The homemade cleaning agent can be used to clean granite countertops, as well as stainless steel, laminate, and wood surfaces. It can also help remove sticky labels from jars and products. Because vodka evaporates quickly, traces of your cleaning work will disappear fast.
If you're looking for a neutral-smelling product, leave the essential oils out of your vodka concoction. For those wanting an aromatic cleaning agent, experiment with using a range of scents to give your house a boost of freshness. Eucalyptus, lavender, and tea tree essential oils can give your home the spa treatment, while cinnamon, clove, and orange oils can bring warmer scents to your kitchen. Grapefruit, lemon, and peppermint essential oils can add a fresh, pleasant aroma to your cleaning creations. You may want to purchase a few small bottles to have choices of scents to spray at the ready.