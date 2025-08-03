This Essential Oil Will Keep Bugs Away From Your Kitchen — And Make It Smell Great
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pesky bugs in the kitchen can be such a nuisance, especially when you're having guests over or you have a compost bin that keeps attracting them. If you're looking for a natural solution to keep insects away from your cooking space (with the added benefit of a clean, refreshing scent), tea tree oil might just be the secret weapon you need.
Tea tree oil, derived from the leaves of the Australian-native Melaleuca alternifolia tree, has long been celebrated for its medicinal benefits. It was originally used to soothe coughs and clear congestion, with the Aboriginals being the first to discover its potent properties. Today, tea tree oil is commonly used in household cleaners, and research indicates that the essential oil could be effective in repelling bugs. According to a 2014 study published in The Medical and Veterinary Entomology journal, tea tree oil showed significant repellent properties, reducing the number of flies by more than half within one day after its application.
If you're not yet convinced to use tea tree oil in your kitchen as a natural bug repellent, consider its power as a refreshing, all-natural way to eliminate lingering odors. Its medicinal scent with earthy, minty undertones makes tea tree oil the perfect choice for those who would like their kitchen smelling clean and invigorating.
The best ways to use tea tree oil in the kitchen
If you're new to the world of essential oils, it can be confusing deciding how best to use tea tree oil. From diffusers to sprays, the choices seem endless. Ultimately, your method depends on your purpose. To create kitchen bug repellent, start by blending five to 10 drops of tea tree oil with around two cups of water in a spray bottle. After shaking it well, spray the mixture along the exterior of door and window frames, as well as other areas where bugs sneak in. The strong scent is the key to repelling insects like ants and flies.
Meanwhile, if your goal is to use tea tree oil as a natural kitchen air freshener you can purchase Australian tea tree oil gel air purifier, or for an easy DIY option you can saturate cotton balls with the tea tree oil and place the balls around areas in your kitchen that could use a refreshing boost of its crisp, clean scent. Tea tree oil-infused cotton balls also work well tucked into the bottom of your trash can to help combat unwanted odors. Just a few drops on each cotton ball is enough to transform your kitchen's smell, offering a natural alternative to harsh chemicals.