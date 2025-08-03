This Essential Oil Will Keep Bugs Away From Your Kitchen — And Make It Smell Great

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pesky bugs in the kitchen can be such a nuisance, especially when you're having guests over or you have a compost bin that keeps attracting them. If you're looking for a natural solution to keep insects away from your cooking space (with the added benefit of a clean, refreshing scent), tea tree oil might just be the secret weapon you need.

Tea tree oil, derived from the leaves of the Australian-native Melaleuca alternifolia tree, has long been celebrated for its medicinal benefits. It was originally used to soothe coughs and clear congestion, with the Aboriginals being the first to discover its potent properties. Today, tea tree oil is commonly used in household cleaners, and research indicates that the essential oil could be effective in repelling bugs. According to a 2014 study published in The Medical and Veterinary Entomology journal, tea tree oil showed significant repellent properties, reducing the number of flies by more than half within one day after its application.

If you're not yet convinced to use tea tree oil in your kitchen as a natural bug repellent, consider its power as a refreshing, all-natural way to eliminate lingering odors. Its medicinal scent with earthy, minty undertones makes tea tree oil the perfect choice for those who would like their kitchen smelling clean and invigorating.