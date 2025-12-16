This Tasty IHOP Omelet Reigns Supreme Over The Rest
Pancakes may be IHOP's namesake specialty, beating out competitors like Denny's, but the all-day breakfast joint's selection of omelets is also worth exploring. We tasted and ranked 8 IHOP omelets based on taste, texture, and how well the ingredients were represented in each omelet. The clear winner was the Spicy Poblano Omelette, with its trifecta of peppers in various forms.
IHOP's Spicy Poblano Omelette was a delight to the senses, and more than represented its peppery name. Poblanos appear twice in this omelet, fire-roasted and diced into the eggy mixture and inside a zesty cream sauce. In addition to poblanos, you'll also find bell peppers and chopped serrano peppers as a garnish. The omelet also contains shredded beef, onions, cheddar and Jack cheeses, and sliced avocados on top. The fire-roasted taste of the poblanos brought a smoky element to the spicy and earthiness of each pepper variety, which really gave this omelet the winning flavor boost. The shredded beef was tender and juicy, supplying a robust umami flavor to stand up to all that peppery heat. The sharp cheddar and zesty Jack cheese are a gooey duo that quite literally held this behemoth omelet together, meanwhile the poblano cream and avocados helped cool the spice of the peppers without masking their delicious flavor. All ingredients were plentiful yet well-balanced to provide a little bit of heat, savoriness, and creaminess in every bite. Who knew that IHOP makes the perfect Southwestern breakfast?
More rave reviews for IHOP's Spicy Poblano Omelette
The Spicy Poblano Omelette is a popular menu item at IHOP, with many glowing reviews from customers online. One Facebook review proclaimed, "If you like spicy, the poblano pepper omelette is fantastic ... the shredded beef is delicious and tender, and as spicy as I had hoped." Another Facebook review complimented the "reckless amount of peppers" their IHOP chef piled into the omelet. Customers on Tripadvisor were also blown away by the flavor.
A Tripadvisor reviewer commended the sheer size of the spicy omelet, too. Huge portions don't always equate to an equal representation of ingredients, but according to one Redditor, "The amount of avocado and meat (the two things I'd most expect them to short you on) are both about the same." So in the case of this giant omelet, quantity and quality were on par with each other. We should also note the fluffiness of eggs in IHOP's omelets, which apparently contain a splash of buttermilk pancake mix as the secret weapon.
If you really want to do breakfast right, order a short stack of one of IHOP's many pancake varieties to accompany the savory omelet. You can always take home leftovers to enjoy the epic breakfast twice. Even if you only order the Spicy Poblano Omelette, you might end up taking home leftovers anyway. In which case, repurpose your leftover omelet into breakfast tacos with the help of store-bought tortillas and a few dashes of your favorite Tabasco hot sauce.