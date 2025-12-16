This Tasty IHOP Omelet Reigns Supreme Over The Rest

The Spicy Poblano Omelette is a popular menu item at IHOP, with many glowing reviews from customers online. One Facebook review proclaimed, "If you like spicy, the poblano pepper omelette is fantastic ... the shredded beef is delicious and tender, and as spicy as I had hoped." Another Facebook review complimented the "reckless amount of peppers" their IHOP chef piled into the omelet. Customers on Tripadvisor were also blown away by the flavor.

A Tripadvisor reviewer commended the sheer size of the spicy omelet, too. Huge portions don't always equate to an equal representation of ingredients, but according to one Redditor, "The amount of avocado and meat (the two things I'd most expect them to short you on) are both about the same." So in the case of this giant omelet, quantity and quality were on par with each other. We should also note the fluffiness of eggs in IHOP's omelets, which apparently contain a splash of buttermilk pancake mix as the secret weapon.

If you really want to do breakfast right, order a short stack of one of IHOP's many pancake varieties to accompany the savory omelet. You can always take home leftovers to enjoy the epic breakfast twice. Even if you only order the Spicy Poblano Omelette, you might end up taking home leftovers anyway. In which case, repurpose your leftover omelet into breakfast tacos with the help of store-bought tortillas and a few dashes of your favorite Tabasco hot sauce.