I Tried And Ranked 8 Omelets From IHOP. These Were The Absolute Best

IHOP is known for its fluffy pancakes — I mean, it's literally part of its name (International House of Pancakes). At Tasting Table, we've eaten our way through the chain's pancakes (the Mexican Tres Leches one ranked at the top, by the way), but not much else. So, I figured it was time to nibble on the selection of eggy omelets. My IHOP in the San Diego area has eight specific omelets on the menu, and I ordered one of each. Although there's a Build Your Own Omelette option, I skipped that because it wasn't a set product; however, this might be the way to go if you know what you want in your meal.

After eating one of everything, I can safely say some are better than others. I judged the egg dishes based on flavor, whether I could taste the advertised add-ins, and I also considered the texture of said ingredients. While nothing was bad, a few options delivered superior flavors and textures that enticed me to take more bites. I brought my family to try out the dishes and may sprinkle them in for added context about particular omelets, but the final ranking is based on my opinion. By the end, it was clear which were the top three based on how much was egg-tually devoured. Let's dig in and see which takes first place.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.