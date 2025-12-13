12 French Onion Recipes Beyond Soup

It feels reductive to call French onion soup a mere soup. Somehow, it doesn't quite capture the intensity of flavor that this mouthwatering recipe brings to the table. Slowly caramelized onions and rich beef broth create a depth of taste that goes beyond a standard clear broth-based soup, and some recipes dial up the strength with ingredients like vinegar, fish sauce, and wine. Although variations on onion soup can be traced back to Roman times, the soup that we now know today, which often includes crusty bread coated in melted cheese, was developed in Paris in the 18th century.

There are plenty of ways that you can make this classic dish (though we're particularly fond of our own French onion soup recipe). However, there are also ways to adapt the rich flavor combination into other dishes. Here, we've rounded up some of our favorite options, from flatbread to chicken tenders. Whether you're looking for a delicious side dish or a show-stopping main dish, make it a French onion recipe. Those flavors can't be beat.