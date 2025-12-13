7 Kirkland Signature Food Products Costco Shoppers Say Are Overrated

For many, Costco is an absolute mecca of affordable groceries and household essentials. The retailer's business model is simple: Charge customers a membership fee rather than relying heavily on advertising, sell items in bulk, and keep prices low. Obviously, it's worked — according to Macro Trends data, Costco's annual gross profit in 2025 was over $35 billion, a 10% increase from the previous year, despite the fact that inflation is changing the way many people shop for groceries.

Another major draw of Costco is its in-house Kirkland Signature label, which has garnered a positive reputation and proved it's not just a cheaper knockoff brand. Even a company that's talked about in a positive light can make mistakes, however. Not every Kirkland Signature item is a hit, and customers across the board have been disappointed by various products across different grocery store sections.

Most of the time, whether or not you like a food item is a matter of personal preference, but these picks have let down a hefty percentage of customers. Whether it's because of their strange flavor, lack of value for money, or issues staying fresh for a reasonable amount of time, warehouse shoppers have not given these items their stamp of approval. Next time you go shopping, avoid these items and focus on the 10 most popular Kirkland Signature products in the history of Costco instead. After all, nobody wants to be stuck with a bulk supply of a product that they don't enjoy.