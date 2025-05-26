Are Kirkland Brand Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Worth Buying?
Costco's Kirkland Signature brand produces some famously delicious and affordable staples, from snacks and coffee to frozen meals. We ranked 7 of the Costco Kirkland brand frozen meals, and the brand's frozen breakfast sandwich landed right in the middle. We appreciated its flavorful fillings and heartiness, but it lost points for texture. Given our mediocre score and the wealth of frozen breakfast brands, are Kirkland brand frozen breakfast sandwiches still worth buying?
Kirkland's frozen breakfast sandwich contains eggs, cheddar, and maple smoked bacon on a croissant bun. Each box comes with 8 frozen sandwiches and costs $15.99, which means that each sandwich costs roughly $2. Brands like Jimmy Dean and Hot Pockets, which received some of our highest rankings out of 7 other store-bought brand breakfast sandwiches, come in smaller 4 or 5 count boxes for between $6.25 and $8.30. That said, you can buy 12-count boxes of Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast sandwiches at Costco Business centers for even cheaper.
With similar price points, the criteria boils down to taste, texture, and convenience. According to our ranking, the Kirkland breakfast sandwiches are big and filling and satisfactorily tasty despite a disappointingly soft and soggy texture. So if you're exclusively shopping at Costco, they might be the most convenient option. If you order from Costco business centers or shop at other grocery chains, you might want to take advantage of a more varied selection, opting for the superior taste and texture of other store-bought brands for a similar price.
Customer reviews and cooking methods
We took to Reddit to get the feel for customer satisfaction with the breakfast sandwich and found even more helpful tips and factors to consider when weighing its value. Most Reddit threads were highly complimentary of the flavor, size, and texture of Kirkland's breakfast sandwich, which many call a dupe of the Starbucks double smoked bacon sandwich. However, the success of the breakfast sandwich depended on the cooking method used to crisp them up. According to shoppers, the best way to cook Costco's Frozen breakfast sandwich is by first ignoring the directions on the back of the box.
Customers recommend using the air fryer set between 375-385 degrees Fahrenheit for between 7 and 8 minutes to get the crispiest results. Another thread recommends defrosting the sandwich in the fridge overnight before cooking them. You can also supplement with a minute in the microwave to ensure that the center is evenly cooked before using the air fryer to crisp up the bacon and buttery croissant.
The air fryer method is certainly the key to the crispy, flaky croissant and crunchy bacon, but Redditors still had complaints about the sandwiches' high sodium and saturated fat levels and calorie count. Others shared our complaints about the unpleasantly floppy texture of the bacon and ultra-rich artificial butter flavor of the croissant. Still, most reviews were favorable and enjoyed them more than Jimmy Dean's frozen breakfast croissant.