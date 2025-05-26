Are Kirkland Brand Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Worth Buying?

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand produces some famously delicious and affordable staples, from snacks and coffee to frozen meals. We ranked 7 of the Costco Kirkland brand frozen meals, and the brand's frozen breakfast sandwich landed right in the middle. We appreciated its flavorful fillings and heartiness, but it lost points for texture. Given our mediocre score and the wealth of frozen breakfast brands, are Kirkland brand frozen breakfast sandwiches still worth buying?

Kirkland's frozen breakfast sandwich contains eggs, cheddar, and maple smoked bacon on a croissant bun. Each box comes with 8 frozen sandwiches and costs $15.99, which means that each sandwich costs roughly $2. Brands like Jimmy Dean and Hot Pockets, which received some of our highest rankings out of 7 other store-bought brand breakfast sandwiches, come in smaller 4 or 5 count boxes for between $6.25 and $8.30. That said, you can buy 12-count boxes of Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast sandwiches at Costco Business centers for even cheaper.

With similar price points, the criteria boils down to taste, texture, and convenience. According to our ranking, the Kirkland breakfast sandwiches are big and filling and satisfactorily tasty despite a disappointingly soft and soggy texture. So if you're exclusively shopping at Costco, they might be the most convenient option. If you order from Costco business centers or shop at other grocery chains, you might want to take advantage of a more varied selection, opting for the superior taste and texture of other store-bought brands for a similar price.