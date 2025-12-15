The One IHOP Omelet We Probably Wouldn't Order Again

"My favorite thing about IHOP is that it's so healthy," said no one ever. Patrons visit IHOP for a knockout hangover brekky, or to imbibe in the distinct pleasure of breakfast-for-dinner (we appreciate you, IHOP's late-night operating hours). Often, that means we're ordering those pancakes for which the International House is known (especially the Mexican Tres Leches hotcakes). Still, there's much to be said for starting off the day with a protein-forward breakfast instead of a short stack — which we love, but admit has a propensity to tranquilizer-dart our energy levels. That's why we embarked on a deep dive of IHOP's omelet menu (although IHOP's omelets still add a splash of pancake batter into the mix... but we digress). Many of the chain's eggy offerings impressed us, but in Tasting Table's ranking of eight omelets from IHOP, the Veggie Egg White Omelet landed sorely at the bottom of the pack.

IHOP's veggie egg white omelet comprises cage-free egg whites, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, onions, and roasted cherry tomatoes, topped with fresh avocado slices and paired with a side of fruit. At an IHOP location in Chicago, the meal costs $14.59. To its credit, this nutrition-forward meal is structured around vegetables and protein that steer clear of processed meats. Paired with that side fruit cup, the meal also delivers on beneficial dietary fibers. It's a utilitarian balance of elements (albeit not a very flavorful balance) that could help patrons meet certain dietary goals, but we found it wasn't all that pleasurable to eat.